How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 7:18 am Monday, August 19, 2024

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s MLB schedule, including the Minnesota Twins squaring off against the San Diego Padres.

How to watch all the action in MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 19

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-56) at Miami Marlins (46-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

Live Stream: BSFL

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45 ERA)

Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (7-6, 3.98 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (60-64) at Toronto Blue Jays (58-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

Live Stream: BSOH

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (11-8, 4.2 ERA)

Kevin Gausman (11-8, 4.2 ERA) Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (73-52) at New York Mets (64-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB Network

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: David Peterson (7-1, 3.04 ERA)

David Peterson (7-1, 3.04 ERA) Orioles Starter: Trevor Rogers (2-11, 4.89 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-65) at Texas Rangers (57-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: SportsNet PT

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: TBA

TBA Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-3, 3.41 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (65-58) at Houston Astros (67-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

Live Stream: SCHN

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.49 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.49 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.01 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (53-71) at Kansas City Royals (69-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

Live Stream: BSKC

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (13-7, 3.04 ERA)

Seth Lugo (13-7, 3.04 ERA) Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-3, 4.22 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (70-54) at San Diego Padres (70-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports 1

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (10-6, 3.19 ERA)

Michael King (10-6, 3.19 ERA) Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-0, 3.6 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (62-61) at Oakland Athletics (53-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: NBCS-CA

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Joseph Boyle (2-5, 7.39 ERA)

Joseph Boyle (2-5, 7.39 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-7, 3.49 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (30-95) at San Francisco Giants (63-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: NBCS-BA

When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.14 ERA)

Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.14 ERA) White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (2-6, 4.02 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (64-61) at Los Angeles Dodgers (73-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: SportsNet LA

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (10-5, 3.63 ERA)

Gavin Stone (10-5, 3.63 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.06 ERA)

