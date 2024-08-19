How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 7:18 am Monday, August 19, 2024
There is no shortage of excitement on today’s MLB schedule, including the Minnesota Twins squaring off against the San Diego Padres.
How to watch all the action in MLB today is available here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 19
Arizona Diamondbacks (69-56) at Miami Marlins (46-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-1, 2.45 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (7-6, 3.98 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (60-64) at Toronto Blue Jays (58-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (11-8, 4.2 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (73-52) at New York Mets (64-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (7-1, 3.04 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Trevor Rogers (2-11, 4.89 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (58-65) at Texas Rangers (57-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: TBA
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-3, 3.41 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (65-58) at Houston Astros (67-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.49 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.01 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (53-71) at Kansas City Royals (69-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (13-7, 3.04 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-3, 4.22 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (70-54) at San Diego Padres (70-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (10-6, 3.19 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-0, 3.6 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (62-61) at Oakland Athletics (53-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Joseph Boyle (2-5, 7.39 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-7, 3.49 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (30-95) at San Francisco Giants (63-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.14 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (2-6, 4.02 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (64-61) at Los Angeles Dodgers (73-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (10-5, 3.63 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.06 ERA)
