How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18 Published 12:06 am Sunday, August 18, 2024

Freddie Freeman and Brendan Donovan will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET, at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.

Fueled by 326 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 24th in the majors with 507 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

St. Louis strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals’ Sonny Gray (11-7) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2024 Reds L 6-1 Away Sonny Gray Andrew Abbott 8/13/2024 Reds L 4-1 Away Erick Fedde Hunter Greene 8/14/2024 Reds L 9-2 Away Kyle Gibson Emilio Pagán 8/16/2024 Dodgers L 7-6 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Wrobleski 8/17/2024 Dodgers W 5-2 Home Andre Pallante Bobby Miller 8/18/2024 Dodgers – Home Sonny Gray Clayton Kershaw 8/20/2024 Brewers – Home Erick Fedde Frankie Montás 8/21/2024 Brewers – Home Kyle Gibson Tobias Myers 8/22/2024 Brewers – Home Miles Mikolas Aaron Civale 8/23/2024 Twins – Away Andre Pallante David Festa 8/24/2024 Twins – Away – –

