Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Betting Preview for August 18 Published 12:24 am Sunday, August 18, 2024

On Sunday, August 18, Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers (72-52) visit Alec Burleson’s St. Louis Cardinals (61-62) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers (-130), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Cardinals (+110) Sportsbooks have listed the over/under for this matchup at 8 runs.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -130

Dodgers -130 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +110

Cardinals +110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (11-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Gray has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.

St. Louis is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 507 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

St. Louis averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.273 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.