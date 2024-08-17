WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, August 18
Published 8:38 pm Saturday, August 17, 2024
Betting on today’s WNBA matchups will be much easier after taking a look at the computer projections for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.
Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
WNBA Picks Today – August 18
Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (-7.5)
- Total Pick: Over (155.5)
- Prediction: Sun 82, Dream 74
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and Peachtree TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Storm (-2.5)
- Total Pick: Under (167.5)
- Prediction: Storm 86, Fever 80
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sparks (+)
- Total Pick: Under ()
- Prediction: Aces 92, Sparks 77
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video
Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sky (+)
- Total Pick: Under ()
- Prediction: Mercury 85, Sky 80
Bet on this game at BetMGM!
How to Watch
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.