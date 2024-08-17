Ravens, 49ers, Week 1 NFL Power Rankings Published 6:18 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

Which team sits on top as we enter Week 1 of the NFL season? Keep reading, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

0-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5

8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

2. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

0-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600

+600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9

8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

3. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2

0-0 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Browns

@ Browns Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

4. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4

0-0 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500

+1500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

5. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2

0-0 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4

0-0 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Ravens

Ravens Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5

8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

7. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4

0-0 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

8. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6

0-0 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Cowboys

Cowboys Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

9. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 12-5

0-0 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6

8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6 TV Channel: Peacock

10. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 10-7

0-0 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

11. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4

0-0 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6

0-0 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6

0-0 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

0-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

15. Houston Texans

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

0-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

0-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10

0-0 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Chargers

@ Chargers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

18. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9

0-0 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

19. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8

0-0 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

20. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10

0-0 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

21. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9

0-0 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Titans

Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

22. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11

0-0 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11

0-0 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6

8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6 TV Channel: Peacock

24. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 4-13

0-0 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

25. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14

0-0 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

26. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12

0-0 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

27. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12

0-0 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

28. New York Jets

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16

0-0 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9

8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

29. New York Giants

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14

0-0 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: Vikings

Vikings Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

30. New England Patriots

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16

0-0 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

31. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 0-17

0-0 | 0-17 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

32. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16

0-0 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

Next Game

Week 1 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.