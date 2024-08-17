Ravens, 49ers, Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

Published 6:18 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ravens, 49ers, Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

Which team sits on top as we enter Week 1 of the NFL season? Keep reading, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Chiefs
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. San Francisco 49ers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Jets
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Dallas Cowboys

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Browns
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Buffalo Bills

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Cardinals
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Detroit Lions

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Rams
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Ravens
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Los Angeles Rams

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Lions
  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Cleveland Browns

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Cowboys
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Green Bay Packers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Eagles
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6
  • TV Channel: Peacock

10. Miami Dolphins

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Jaguars
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. New Orleans Saints

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Panthers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Patriots
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Commanders
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Falcons
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Houston Texans

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Colts
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Dolphins
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Chargers
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Seattle Seahawks

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Broncos
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Indianapolis Colts

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Texans
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Minnesota Vikings

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Giants
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Chicago Bears

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Titans
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Denver Broncos

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Seahawks
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Packers
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6
  • TV Channel: Peacock

24. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Raiders
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Tennessee Titans

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Bears
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Atlanta Falcons

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Steelers
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Arizona Cardinals

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Bills
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. New York Jets

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ 49ers
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. New York Giants

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: Vikings
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. New England Patriots

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Bengals
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Carolina Panthers

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 0-17
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Saints
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Washington Commanders

  • Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

Next Game

  • Week 1 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

