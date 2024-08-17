Ravens, 49ers, Week 1 NFL Power Rankings
Published 6:18 am Saturday, August 17, 2024
Which team sits on top as we enter Week 1 of the NFL season? Keep reading, as we’ve got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial on Fubo, and add on NFL RedZone.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Baltimore Ravens
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
2. San Francisco 49ers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
3. Dallas Cowboys
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Browns
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
4. Buffalo Bills
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Cardinals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
5. Detroit Lions
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Rams
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
6. Kansas City Chiefs
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Ravens
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, September 5
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
7. Los Angeles Rams
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Lions
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
8. Cleveland Browns
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
9. Green Bay Packers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Eagles
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6
- TV Channel: Peacock
10. Miami Dolphins
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
11. New Orleans Saints
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
12. Cincinnati Bengals
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Commanders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
15. Houston Texans
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Dolphins
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
17. Las Vegas Raiders
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
18. Seattle Seahawks
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
19. Indianapolis Colts
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
20. Minnesota Vikings
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
21. Chicago Bears
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
22. Denver Broncos
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
23. Philadelphia Eagles
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Packers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Friday, September 6
- TV Channel: Peacock
24. Los Angeles Chargers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
25. Tennessee Titans
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
26. Atlanta Falcons
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
27. Arizona Cardinals
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Bills
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
28. New York Jets
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ 49ers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, September 9
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
29. New York Giants
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
30. New England Patriots
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
31. Carolina Panthers
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 0-17
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
32. Washington Commanders
- Current Record: 0-0 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
Next Game
- Week 1 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, September 8
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.