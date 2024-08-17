How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 18

Published 9:48 pm Saturday, August 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

In one of four exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today, the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever will square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and Peachtree TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Gateway Center Arena
  • Location: College Park, Georgia

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona

