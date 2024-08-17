How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 18 Published 9:48 pm Saturday, August 17, 2024

In one of four exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today, the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever will square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and Peachtree TV

TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and Peachtree TV
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and MARQ

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and MARQ
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

