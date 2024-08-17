How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17 Published 6:08 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 126 home runs.

Fueled by 323 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 502 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.278 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Andre Pallante (4-6) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 12 starts this season, he’s earned three quality starts.

In 12 starts, Pallante has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.

He has made 21 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2024 Royals L 8-3 Away Andre Pallante Michael Wacha 8/12/2024 Reds L 6-1 Away Sonny Gray Andrew Abbott 8/13/2024 Reds L 4-1 Away Erick Fedde Hunter Greene 8/14/2024 Reds L 9-2 Away Kyle Gibson Emilio Pagán 8/16/2024 Dodgers L 7-6 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Wrobleski 8/17/2024 Dodgers – Home Andre Pallante Bobby Miller 8/18/2024 Dodgers – Home Sonny Gray Clayton Kershaw 8/20/2024 Brewers – Home Erick Fedde Frankie Montás 8/21/2024 Brewers – Home Kyle Gibson Tobias Myers 8/22/2024 Brewers – Home Miles Mikolas Aaron Civale 8/23/2024 Twins – Away Andre Pallante David Festa

