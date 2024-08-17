Green Wave comes up short against Magnolia Chiefs Published 10:08 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

North Delta Green Wave football opened the season tonight in Senatobia against long standing rival Magnolia Heights.

However, Magnolia Heights used the last three quarters to defeat North Delta 56-20.

The Green Wave controlled the clock in the first quarter, on offense eight of the 12 minutes.

The first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie after North Delta scored on a 18-yard touchdown with 46 seconds to go on a pass to Herron Williams and PAT by Caleb Walls.

Magnolia Heights led 28-20 at the half. North Delta scored on a 67-yard touchdown pass to Gage Bryant with 7:02 left in the quarter. North Delta’s last score was a six-yard touchdown run by Gabe Carlisle with 17 seconds left in the half for the 28-20 deficit as the PAT was missed.

The second half was all Magnolia Heights as two back-to-back fumbles deep in Chiefs territory resulting in two touchdowns in two minutes and 32 seconds gave the Chiefs all they would need to claim the opening season win.

North Delta will host its home opener against Indianola Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.