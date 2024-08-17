Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Betting Preview for August 17 Published 4:24 am Saturday, August 17, 2024

On Saturday, August 17, Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers (72-51) visit Alec Burleson’s St. Louis Cardinals (60-62) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers, at -165, are the favorites in this game, while the Cardinals are underdogs at +140. The over/under for this contest has been listed at 8.5.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -165

Dodgers -165 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +140

Cardinals +140 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals’ Andre Pallante (4-6) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

In 12 starts this season, he’s earned three quality starts.

In 12 starts, Pallante has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 126 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Fueled by 323 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 502 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.278 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

