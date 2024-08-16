WNBA Betting Picks: Saturday, August 17 Published 8:39 pm Friday, August 16, 2024

If you’re hoping to wager on spreads and/or totals in any of today’s WNBA matchups, you’ve arrived at the right place — we have computer predictions for each one, plus key information for each game.

WNBA Picks Today – August 17

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-6.5)

Lynx (-6.5) Total Pick: Over (155.5)

Over (155.5) Prediction: Lynx 83, Mystics 77

How to Watch

Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (+2.5)

Liberty (+2.5) Total Pick: Under (173.5)

Under (173.5) Prediction: Aces 85, Liberty 84

How to Watch

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sparks (+1.5)

Sparks (+1.5) Total Pick: Over (160.5)

Over (160.5) Prediction: Sky 82, Sparks 81

How to Watch

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA and The U

