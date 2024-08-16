WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, August 16 Published 12:39 am Friday, August 16, 2024

Wagering on today’s WNBA action will be much simpler after taking a look at the computer projections for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – August 16

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (-6.5)

Storm (-6.5) Total Pick: Over (158.5)

Over (158.5) Prediction: Storm 84, Dream 75

How to Watch

Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Fever (+3.5)

Fever (+3.5) Total Pick: Under (174)

Under (174) Prediction: Mercury 85, Fever 84

How to Watch

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-5.5)

Sun (-5.5) Total Pick: Over (161.5)

Over (161.5) Prediction: Sun 86, Wings 76

How to Watch

Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

