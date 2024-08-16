How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16 Published 9:07 am Friday, August 16, 2024

Tyler Glasnow and Miles Mikolas are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals square off on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream:

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 123 home runs.

St. Louis is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 496 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.278 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Mikolas (8-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Mikolas has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has made 24 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2024 Royals W 8-5 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2024 Royals L 8-3 Away Andre Pallante Michael Wacha 8/12/2024 Reds L 6-1 Away Sonny Gray Andrew Abbott 8/13/2024 Reds L 4-1 Away Erick Fedde Hunter Greene 8/14/2024 Reds L 9-2 Away Kyle Gibson Emilio Pagán 8/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Miles Mikolas Tyler Glasnow 8/17/2024 Dodgers – Home Andre Pallante Tyler Glasnow 8/18/2024 Dodgers – Home Sonny Gray Clayton Kershaw 8/20/2024 Brewers – Home Erick Fedde Frankie Montás 8/21/2024 Brewers – Home Kyle Gibson Tobias Myers 8/22/2024 Brewers – Home Miles Mikolas Aaron Civale

