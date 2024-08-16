How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 16: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 4:19 am Friday, August 16, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field at American Family Field.
How to watch all the action in MLB today is included here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 16
Toronto Blue Jays (57-64) at Chicago Cubs (59-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-10, 6.6 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 3.6 ERA)
Washington Nationals (55-67) at Philadelphia Phillies (71-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.6 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.98 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (66-55) at Cincinnati Reds (60-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-5, 3.16 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.79 ERA)
New York Yankees (72-50) at Detroit Tigers (59-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (3-2, 4.7 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (63-59) at Pittsburgh Pirates (56-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (6-2, 2.25 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-8, 2.91 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (69-53) at Tampa Bay Rays (59-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (6-5, 3.92 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.51 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (63-57) at Baltimore Orioles (72-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (12-4, 2.71 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (4-4, 4.02 ERA)
Miami Marlins (45-76) at New York Mets (62-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (8-5, 3.44 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (2-6, 5.67 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (68-53) at Texas Rangers (56-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-12, 4.05 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-3, 3.78 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (29-93) at Houston Astros (65-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (5-10, 5.14 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.65 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (72-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (69-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (3-8, 5.17 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (2-4, 4.38 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (71-51) at St. Louis Cardinals (60-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.3 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.49 ERA)
San Diego Padres (69-53) at Colorado Rockies (44-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (7-9, 4 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (64-57) at Los Angeles Angels (52-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: José Soriano (6-7, 3.36 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 3.95 ERA)
