Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Betting Preview for August 16 Published 8:24 am Friday, August 16, 2024

On Friday, August 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-51) visit Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (60-61) in the series opener at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers have listed the Dodgers (-135) as moneyline favorites versus the Cardinals (+115). The over/under for this game is 9.5. The odds to hit the over are -110, while the odds are -110 to go under.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -135

Dodgers -135 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +115

Cardinals +115 Over/Under: 9.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (8-9) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 24 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 13 of them.

In 24 starts, Mikolas has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 123 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 496 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.

St. Louis averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.278 WHIP this season.

