How to Watch the WNBA Today | August 15

Published 1:48 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA slate has three quality matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Washington Mystics squaring off against the Minnesota Lynx.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN3, BSNX, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Mercury Live, MARQ, AZFamily, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wintrust Arena
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

