How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:33 am Thursday, August 15, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB slate that features plenty of compelling contests.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 15

Oakland Athletics (51-70) at New York Mets (62-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-8, 4.1 ERA)

José Quintana (6-8, 4.1 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-8, 4.33 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (63-58) at Detroit Tigers (58-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo (5-3, 3.62 ERA)

Alex Faedo (5-3, 3.62 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.46 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-50) at Milwaukee Brewers (68-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.79 ERA)

Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.79 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (9-5, 2.97 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (64-56) at San Francisco Giants (61-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Logan Webb (10-8, 3.32 ERA)

Logan Webb (10-8, 3.32 ERA) Braves Starter: Max Fried (7-6, 3.56 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (63-56) at Baltimore Orioles (71-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (8-7, 3.83 ERA)

Zach Eflin (8-7, 3.83 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-7, 4.44 ERA)

Washington Nationals (55-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (70-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.78 ERA)

Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.78 ERA) Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (6-6, 3.83 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (67-53) at Texas Rangers (56-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.6 ERA)

Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.6 ERA) Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.52 ERA)

