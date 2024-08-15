How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:33 am Thursday, August 15, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB slate that features plenty of compelling contests.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 15
Oakland Athletics (51-70) at New York Mets (62-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-8, 4.1 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-8, 4.33 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (63-58) at Detroit Tigers (58-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo (5-3, 3.62 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.46 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (71-50) at Milwaukee Brewers (68-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.79 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (9-5, 2.97 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (64-56) at San Francisco Giants (61-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (10-8, 3.32 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (7-6, 3.56 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (63-56) at Baltimore Orioles (71-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (8-7, 3.83 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-7, 4.44 ERA)
Washington Nationals (55-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (70-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.78 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (6-6, 3.83 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (67-53) at Texas Rangers (56-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.6 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.52 ERA)
