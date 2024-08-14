State parks have roots in Civilian Conservation Corps
Published 11:00 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024
By James L. Cummins
The economy of 1932 was in shambles. When Herbert Hoover was voted out of office in 1932,
people were searching for hope amid economic chaos and unemployment rates that had
crippled the nation for 2 years. They put their hope in Franklin D. Roosevelt.
When Roosevelt took office, he began a massive revitalization of the nation’s economy.
President Roosevelt knew that for us to pull out of the depression, he had to preserve the pride
of American workers, so he concentrated on creating programs designed to put Americans back
to work.
As part of his “New Deal,” President Roosevelt approved several measures including the
Emergency Conservation Work Act, better known as the Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC.
The driving force behind the formulation of the CCC was the high unemployment rate among
young males. In doing so, he united the nation’s young men and our land to save them both.
Roosevelt proposed to recruit thousands of unemployed young men, enlist them in a peacetime
army, and set them about battling the erosion and destruction of our natural resources.
Believed to be an extension of Roosevelt’s personal philosophy, this plan was moved through
proposal, authorization, implementation, and operation with miraculous speed. From his
inauguration on March 4, 1933, to the induction of the first CCC enrollee, only 35 days elapsed.
The first young man was enrolled on April 7, 1933. By July, there were almost 275,000 young
men enrolled and occupying 1,300 camps!
Though problems arose with different aspects of the program, they were confronted quickly and
dealt with, at times, by the cooperation of several government agencies. One such problem was
the number of enrollees in the East versus the workload available in the West.
To solve this problem, the Department of War mobilized the nation’s transportation system to
move thousands of workers to the various work camps. The Departments of Agriculture and the
Interior were responsible for planning and organizing the work to be performed in each state.
The Department of Labor was responsible for the selection and enrollment of applicants.
This program, unlike any other, enjoyed great public support. In June 1933, it was decided that
men in the CCC camps would be offered vocational training and other educational opportunities.
In all, more than 90% of all enrollees received some form of educational training and more than
40,000 illiterate men were taught to read and write.
There were 105 CCC camps in Mississippi. Many of the state parks were built by the CCC and
their work can still be seen around the state. At Legion State Park near Louisville, the Legion
Lodge still stands. At Tishomingo State Park the cabins, lodge, pavilion, and swinging bridge
are still in use.
Some of the work the CCC did in our national parks and forests can be seen at Clear Springs
recreation area in the Homochitto National Forest where two small lakeside gazebos and a
large pavilion are still standing.
James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a nonprofit conservation
organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources
throughout Mississippi.