Scarlett Renee’ Ware, 61 Published 9:25 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Scarlett Renee’ Ware, age 61, of Batesville bid farewell to this world on August 12, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. She was born on October 31, 1962, in Memphis.

Scarlett’s Renee’s vivacious personality was evident to all who knew her.A strong Christian and firm believer in Christ, she was someone who didn’t like to sit still; always on the move, embracing life with an infectious energy that touched everyone around her. Her love of her family was unparalleled, and she found joy in the simple pleasures of the outdoors, hunting, crafting, fixing things, and the art of reorganizing and rearranging.

Renee’ was employed with Zellner Construction for many years, where she currently served as Controller for the company.

The services to celebrate Renee’s remarkable life will be held at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, MS. A Visitation will take place on August 17, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.

In the loving memory of Renee’, she is survived by her beloved husband, Don Ware; devoted mother, Scarlett Leigh Lambert; cherished daughter, Scarlett Leigh Plemmons (Ronnie Taylor), of Batesville; step-daughter, Allie Ware Jasper (Brian), of Flowood; step-son, Jon Michael Ware of Jackson; and her five adoring grandchildren: Sylvia Miller, Grace Wilson, Frank Plemmons, Hayes Jasper, and Rowen Jasper.

She is also survived by her two brothers, Joe Darwin Lambert of Southaven, and Markle Lambert of Jasper, AR. In the quiet sadness of her passing, Scarlett is reunited with her father, Bobby Joe Lambert, who preceded her in death.

Renee’s presence will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched with her warmth, compassion, and unwavering spirit. Her memory will forever remain a beacon of love and light in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.