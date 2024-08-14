Retro foods can (and should) be revived Published 8:55 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

By Kara Kimbrough

Just when I thought I’d seen it all, an online group of over 250,000 fans of Carnation Breakfast

Bars has joined together to share their love of a favorite breakfast go-to from the 1970’s and

80’s that was discontinued in 1997.

Recipes for copycat versions are shared among group members from around the world, along

with reviews on similar copycats (none prove worthy) on today’s shelves. Similar “bring back my

favorite product” groups can be found online and on social media.

It made me realize that food and beverage items on which we grew up will always trigger

nostalgic feelings and, in the case of the Carnation fans, a deep longing for the past.

I’ve shared my love for Welch’s Jelly Doughnuts that are no longer available in the freezer case.

I was pleasantly surprised to learn that a favorite snack, Planter’s Cheese Balls, has been

revived and brought back to supermarkets. Reviews are less than stellar, with reports that they

“just don’t taste like the ones I remember…” I’ll be the judge after I purchase a can later today.

I’d love to know which supermarket items you loved in the past that are no longer available.

Drop me and email and I’ll check to see if there are any online support groups or copycat

recipes for your favorite retro item.

In the meantime, here’s a recipe for a cake baked almost weekly by my grandmother that has,

for some reason, gone out of style. I’m not sure why, since it’s as easy to make and even better,

delicious today as it was 50 years ago.

Try it and I’m sure you’ll agree that sometimes, like a can of cheese balls, reviving retro items

makes good sense

Sock-It-To-Me Cake

1 (15.25 ounce) package butter yellow cake mix, divided

1 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

4 large eggs

1 cup sour cream

⅓ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup white sugar

¼ cup water

1 cup confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons milk

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 10-inch Bundt cake pan. Combine 2 tablespoons

cake mix, pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon together in a medium bowl; set aside.

Place remaining cake mix, eggs, sour cream, oil, sugar, and water in a large bowl; beat with

an electric mixer on high speed for 2 minutes.

Pour 2/3 of batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle with pecan mixture, then spread remaining

batter evenly on top.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about

45-55 minutes. Cool in pan for 25 minutes; invert carefully onto a serving plate and let cool

completely.

Blend powdered sugar and milk together to make a glaze; drizzle over cooled cake.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.