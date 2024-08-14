Respond thoughtfully if you are able Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Respond thoughtfully

if you are able

By Jan Penton-Miller

Columnist

I saw a funny on Facebook that really told a tale of how things have changed. A picture

in a yearbook had been crossed out with the caption, “This is how you unfriended

someone in the old days”. It made me chuckle, but also got me thinking about some

things.

Back in the day if you had a problem with someone and made an unkind remark about

the person it made its way around. But usually before things got too nasty someone

stood up for the person in question. After a bit, apologies were made and life went on.

Unfortunately, things can get much more serious much more quickly these days. With

social media so prevalent, often before a person’s brain can engage he/she has spread

an unkind remark or reacted in an inappropriate way to someone else’s post. If we don’t

even know which news station is bringing us the entire truth, probably none of them are

without bias, how in the world do we know if a post is legit? Short answer…we don’t.

If adults have trouble with this just think how easy it is for a child to get caught up in the

fray and be hurt or hurt someone else. With school starting I’m hoping that parents will

take time to talk to their children and youth about this very thing. And maybe those of us

who have had a few trips around the sun should be a little more diligent ourselves.

Talking to myself here. I have been guilty of responding to posts without checking them

out to see if they are factual and later regretted that I had responded at all.

It seems that people have become much more free to criticize and deride others when

they aren’t in a face-to-face conversation. Perhaps taking a moment to ask ourselves if

we would comment this way in person would be a chance for good sense to prevail.

Winnie has taken over my lap instead of sitting by my side while I write. I can’t believe I

am spoiling her so much, but it’s difficult not to let her have her way. She is a precious

little six pounds of black and tan fun. My new little dachshund is getting better with her

separation anxiety, but Mike and I left her for 5 hours on Sunday and that seemed to be

a little too long.

Although it has been difficult to remain cool and collected when Winnie is upset after our

return from an outing, it does seem to help her settle down more quickly. I give her a few

minutes to run around and let me know she hasn’t been happy before I pick her up.

This brings to mind the wisdom of not making a big deal out of every little bump or bruise

on a toddler. I remember the huge difference it made when I learned to say, “Everything

is ok, “ instead of, “Oh my goodness, where does it hurt?”