Property Transfers Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Aug. 5 – 9, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Joseph M. Burt to 101 Lakewood MS, LLC, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Shatamara and Willie Butler to Willie Butler, Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South,

Range 6 West.

Jeremy Smith and Tammy Reeves to Walter Pratcher, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Maria Hernandez to Jose Hernandez, Lots 8 and 9, Sardis Lake Estates, Section 21, Township

9 South, Range 5 West.

James William Ard to Kirk and Pam Lentz, 53.40 acres of land, more or less, lying in Section 4,

Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Estate of Margaret Sawner to Thomas Sawner, 0.4 acre, more or less, in Section 9, Township 8

South, Range 5 West.

Thomas Sawner to Christopher and Thomas Sawner, 0.4 acre, more or less, in Section 9,

Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Kirk and Pam Lentz to Charles M. Anderson, Jr., Lots 23 and 24, Riverview Trailer Park, in the

Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Estate of William Arvin Hawkins to Bonnie Hawkins, Amy Coons, and Lori Davidek, Lots 179

and 180, Section B of Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Lindsey Byford to Willie Clayton Butler, Part of the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 27, Township 8, Range 6.

James and Laura Jackson to Jordan and Amanda Bailey, Lots 46, 47, 48, 49 and 50, Section C,

Sardis Lake Estates, situated in Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

The Joyce Whitaker Revocable Trust to Travis Lee Rowsey, Lot 2, Lakewood Estates

Subdivision.

David and Jennifer Jenkins to Marvin and Anita Werner, Lots 5, 6 and 7, Sardis Lake Estates

Subdivision, Section A.

Timothy Garton, Christopher Garton and Byron Garton to Patricia Garton, 284 acres in the

Northwest Quarter and the Northeast Quarter and the Southeast Quarter of Section 26,

Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Patricia Garton to Byron Garton, 284 acres in the Northwest Quarter and the Northeast Quarter

and the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michael and Vickie Robison to Karen Crumpler, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Brandon and Karen Crumper to Valmadge and Natasha Towner, A part of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West; A part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Daniel E. Kennemore to Bradley and Jamie Felgar, Parcel of land located in Section 14,

Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

William and Teresa Wallace to Tashanta Wiley and Lee Ola Petty, Part of Section 21, Township

6 South, Range 5 West.

S.A. Prime Investments, LLC to Joe Hamilton Hill, Lot 26, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Elite Builders, LLC to Steven Long, A 1.12-acre tract of land in the Northwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South Range 9 West.

Dolores Hignite to Stephanie Faltus, Three tracts in Block 2, Sardis.

Spartan Land Ease, LLC to Bayside Investments, Inc., Southeast Quarter of Section 34,

Township 6 South, Range 7 West.