Panola County Jail Log Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

August 5

Preston Lee Goodwin, 4412 Joiner Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of

possession/receiving stolen property.

Haley Renae Cohn, 1981 CR 641, Baldwyn, arrested on a bench warrant.

Joseph Allen Gallo, 7252 Windward Cove, Memphis, charged with two counts of felony

shoplifting.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and

indecent exposure.

August 6

Antonio C. Harris, 105 Trianon St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Darron Jamar Morris, 400 Price St., Oxford, charged with possession of a controlled substance

with firearm enhancement penalty.

Elgin Jermoin Lamar, 101 Tidwell Cove, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Najee L. Edwards, 3379 Benson Rd., Pope, charged with contempt of court.

August 7

Mohen Mohammed Elfarraj, 802 Hackberry Dr., Southaven, charged with felony false

pretenses.

Justin Alexander Hall, 194A CR 303, Oxford, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Angela Darlene West, 204 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with felony domestic violence

(third).

Dennis Clark Henderson, 204 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with felony domestic violence

(third).

August 8

Tyrese Jermaine Russell, 3323 Hwy. 315, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Ya’Kisha Lacasae Doyle, 3262E Benson Rd., Pope, charged with simple assault.

Andrew Maxwell Jordan Cosby, 80 Robert Cosby Rd., Courtland, held for lockup on child

support.

Jason Randal Bramlett, 262 Clark St., Pontotoc, charged with contempt of court.

Justin Blake Eddins, 111 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with aggravated battery.

Robert B. Denley, Jr., 302 Hickory Lane, Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Keon D. Gleaton, 606A Gleaton Rd., Pope, arrested on a domestic violence warrant.

Russell Presley, 215 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with sexual battery.

Melvin Lee Wilson, 915 3rd St., Marks, arrested on a shoplifting warrant.

Bibbly Vervell Smith, 111B Lester St., Batesville, charged with sexual battery.

Nichola Duane Pettit, 108 Depot St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Timothy Daniel Hadley, 3247 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and

possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Christopher Tyler Brown, 682 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with DUI (other), possession of

paraphernalia, no insurance, and driving while license suspended.

Ricky Lanier Henderson, 210 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Marquaon Kendall Key, 288 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), no drivers license,

and no insurance.

August 9

Ashley Ann Robison, 34625 McNulty Rd., Oakland, charged with grand larceny.

Javorius Devonte Vaughn, 207 Leonard St., Batesville, charged with taking a motor vehicle, no

insurance, failure to stop, driving with revoked license, and aggravated domestic violence.

Orthensia House, Patton Lane Park, Batesville, charged with violation of the city’s Public Safety

Ordinance.

Jateryance D. Smith, 208 Claude St., Batesville, charged with failure to yield to blue lights and

possession of marijuana.

August 10

Jamarckus Terrell Nelson, 54 Wilbourn Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle.

Artemis Jermaine Russell, 15412 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (2nd).

Jahvarrous Devonta Simmons, 213 Pearson St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Clyde Henderson, 112 Williams St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting, possession of a

controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Devin Lonzo Draper, 91A Edwards Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family

and contempt of court.

Alisha Arlean Rogers, 267 Windover Dr., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Terry E. Hubbard, 9461 Hwy. 51S, Courtland, charged with DUI.

August 11

Ayonna Lashay Jones, 205 Claude St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Lashonda Denise Porter, 313 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Nicholas Austin Sheppard, 167 CR 282, Banner, serving two days for Drug Court sanction.

Jarkeedrick Shonjormarcus Harris, 107 Cole Dr., Batesvile, charged with sexual battery.