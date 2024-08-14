How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, August 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:35 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024
The MLB schedule today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
If you are looking for live coverage of today’s MLB play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 14
Kansas City Royals (65-55) at Minnesota Twins (67-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (9-7, 3.27 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (44-77) at Arizona Diamondbacks (68-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (7-6, 6.37 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-3, 6.15 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (56-63) at San Diego Padres (68-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (2-5, 4.78 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (10-6, 3.56 ERA)
Texas Rangers (55-65) at Boston Red Sox (63-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.02 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.6 ERA)
Washington Nationals (55-65) at Baltimore Orioles (70-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-9, 4.7 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-4, 4.41 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (60-60) at Cincinnati Reds (59-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Emilio Pagán (2-3, 4.22 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 3.99 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (63-57) at Detroit Tigers (57-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske (1-2, 4.57 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.27 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (59-62) at Cleveland Guardians (71-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (0-1, 7.71 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (8-6, 3.5 ERA)
Miami Marlins (45-75) at Philadelphia Phillies (69-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (4-1, 4.83 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.2 ERA)
Houston Astros (64-55) at Tampa Bay Rays (59-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-8, 4.11 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.02 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (51-69) at New York Mets (61-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (6-1, 3.34 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (5-4, 4.7 ERA)
New York Yankees (71-50) at Chicago White Sox (29-92)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-1, 3.65 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Will Warren (0-0, 0 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (71-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (67-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (5-8, 5.1 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.84 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (56-64) at Los Angeles Angels (52-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (9-10, 2.99 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (10-9, 3.97 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (63-56) at San Francisco Giants (61-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.98 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (0-0, 3.79 ERA)
