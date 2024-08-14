How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, August 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:35 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

The MLB schedule today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

If you are looking for live coverage of today’s MLB play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 14

Kansas City Royals (65-55) at Minnesota Twins (67-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Louie Varland (0-0, 0 ERA)

Louie Varland (0-0, 0 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (9-7, 3.27 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (44-77) at Arizona Diamondbacks (68-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (7-6, 6.37 ERA)

Jordan Montgomery (7-6, 6.37 ERA) Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-3, 6.15 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-63) at San Diego Padres (68-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (2-5, 4.78 ERA)

Martín Pérez (2-5, 4.78 ERA) Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (10-6, 3.56 ERA)

Texas Rangers (55-65) at Boston Red Sox (63-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.02 ERA)

Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.02 ERA) Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.6 ERA)

Washington Nationals (55-65) at Baltimore Orioles (70-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-9, 4.7 ERA)

Dean Kremer (4-9, 4.7 ERA) Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-4, 4.41 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (60-60) at Cincinnati Reds (59-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Emilio Pagán (2-3, 4.22 ERA)

Emilio Pagán (2-3, 4.22 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 3.99 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (63-57) at Detroit Tigers (57-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Beau Brieske (1-2, 4.57 ERA)

Beau Brieske (1-2, 4.57 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.27 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (59-62) at Cleveland Guardians (71-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Alex Cobb (0-1, 7.71 ERA) Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (8-6, 3.5 ERA)

Miami Marlins (45-75) at Philadelphia Phillies (69-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (4-1, 4.83 ERA)

Tyler Phillips (4-1, 4.83 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.2 ERA)

Houston Astros (64-55) at Tampa Bay Rays (59-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-8, 4.11 ERA)

Zack Littell (5-8, 4.11 ERA) Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.02 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (51-69) at New York Mets (61-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: David Peterson (6-1, 3.34 ERA)

David Peterson (6-1, 3.34 ERA) Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (5-4, 4.7 ERA)

New York Yankees (71-50) at Chicago White Sox (29-92)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-1, 3.65 ERA)

Davis Martin (0-1, 3.65 ERA) Yankees Starter: Will Warren (0-0, 0 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (67-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (5-8, 5.1 ERA)

Frankie Montás (5-8, 5.1 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.84 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (56-64) at Los Angeles Angels (52-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (9-10, 2.99 ERA)

Tyler Anderson (9-10, 2.99 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (10-9, 3.97 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (63-56) at San Francisco Giants (61-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.98 ERA)

Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.98 ERA) Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (0-0, 3.79 ERA)

