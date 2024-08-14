Fishing license data reported for state Published 11:30 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Fishing license data reported for state

News Release

Captain Experiences, a fishing and hunting guide reservation platform, has released a new

report looking at the top U.S. states for fishing tourism. That research data reflects license sales

from 2022 and indicates Mississippi generated nearly $2 million in annual fishing license

revenue from non-residents.

In most cases, travelers must obtain a non-resident fishing license to go fishing out-of-state.

From the late 1960s through the 1980s, the share of annual state fishing licenses held by non-

residents remained steady at 15% or less each year.

However, since the 1990s, that figure has increased: after a brief decline due to COVID-19, the

proportion of licenses held by non-residents spiked to a record-setting 22.3% in 2022, or nearly

9.4 million total.

This rise in non-resident licenses not only represents steady growth in the fishing tourism

industry, but also a boon for wildlife conservation and management. Licenses are usually sold

by the state’s wildlife department, and the revenue provides funding for conservation and wildlife

restoration programs.

Additionally, like other forms of tourism, travelers from out of state support fishing destinations’

economies by patronizing local businesses: in 2022, recreational fishing directly and indirectly

supported more than 690,000 jobs and generated nearly $138 billion in local business sales

across the country.

Here are the key takeaways from the report for Mississippi:

● During the study period, Mississippi generated $1,928,031 in annual fishing

license revenue from non-residents.

● This accounted for 30.5% of the state’s fishing license revenue that year.

● In total, Mississippi issued 72,959 annual fishing licenses to non-residents in

2022.

News Release

Captain Experiences, a fishing and hunting guide reservation platform, has released a new

report looking at the top U.S. states for fishing tourism. That research data reflects license sales

from 2022 and indicates Mississippi generated nearly $2 million in annual fishing license

revenue from non-residents.

In most cases, travelers must obtain a non-resident fishing license to go fishing out-of-state.

From the late 1960s through the 1980s, the share of annual state fishing licenses held by non-

residents remained steady at 15% or less each year.

However, since the 1990s, that figure has increased: after a brief decline due to COVID-19, the

proportion of licenses held by non-residents spiked to a record-setting 22.3% in 2022, or nearly

9.4 million total.

This rise in non-resident licenses not only represents steady growth in the fishing tourism

industry, but also a boon for wildlife conservation and management. Licenses are usually sold

by the state’s wildlife department, and the revenue provides funding for conservation and wildlife

restoration programs.

Additionally, like other forms of tourism, travelers from out of state support fishing destinations’

economies by patronizing local businesses: in 2022, recreational fishing directly and indirectly

supported more than 690,000 jobs and generated nearly $138 billion in local business sales

across the country.

Here are the key takeaways from the report for Mississippi:

● During the study period, Mississippi generated $1,928,031 in annual fishing

license revenue from non-residents.

● This accounted for 30.5% of the state’s fishing license revenue that year.

● In total, Mississippi issued 72,959 annual fishing licenses to non-residents in

2022.