Published 10:00 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Corps announces youth dove hunt
News Release
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District announces that Grenada Lake will host a
dove hunt on Sept. 7-8, 2024. This year’s hunt will be a draw hunt and will be held in two
separate locations. Hunt area 1 is located north of Highway 332 between the Grenada Lake
Dam and the Grenada Airport and hunt area 2 is located at Grenada Waterfowl Refuge near
Sabougla.
To be eligible for this hunt, individuals must possess a valid Mississippi hunting license. Youth
hunters, under the age 16, are not required to possess a hunting license; however, they must
hunt in the same location as a licensed adult. Exceptions include youth hunters, ages 12-15,
who have completed a hunter’s education course and possess a valid hunter’s education card.
Registration for the hunt will be August 15-22, 2024. Once drawn, each participant will receive a
hunting packet with a map of the area and the regulations for the hunt. To register, please send
an email to will.clark@usace.army.mil with your name, age, and phone number. Grenada Lake
is excited to continue this opportunity to kick off the fall hunting seasons.
* Drawn applicants will be notified of their appropriate time and hunting date. *
* Any missing or false information will result in a rejection of the application. *
* All State and Federal small game regulations will be enforced. *
* Hunting with shotguns only. *