Corps announces youth dove hunt Published 10:00 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Corps announces youth dove hunt

News Release

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District announces that Grenada Lake will host a

dove hunt on Sept. 7-8, 2024. This year’s hunt will be a draw hunt and will be held in two

separate locations. Hunt area 1 is located north of Highway 332 between the Grenada Lake

Dam and the Grenada Airport and hunt area 2 is located at Grenada Waterfowl Refuge near

Sabougla.

To be eligible for this hunt, individuals must possess a valid Mississippi hunting license. Youth

hunters, under the age 16, are not required to possess a hunting license; however, they must

hunt in the same location as a licensed adult. Exceptions include youth hunters, ages 12-15,

who have completed a hunter’s education course and possess a valid hunter’s education card.

Registration for the hunt will be August 15-22, 2024. Once drawn, each participant will receive a

hunting packet with a map of the area and the regulations for the hunt. To register, please send

an email to will.clark@usace.army.mil with your name, age, and phone number. Grenada Lake

is excited to continue this opportunity to kick off the fall hunting seasons.

* Drawn applicants will be notified of their appropriate time and hunting date. *

* Any missing or false information will result in a rejection of the application. *

* All State and Federal small game regulations will be enforced. *

* Hunting with shotguns only. *