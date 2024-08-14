Cardinals vs. Reds: Betting Preview for August 14 Published 4:24 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Kyle Gibson will take the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals (60-60) on Wednesday, August 14 versus the Cincinnati Reds (59-61), who will counter with Emilio Pagan. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

At -105, the Reds are the moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cardinals, who are listed at -115. This game carries a total of 9.5 runs (over -105; under -115).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gibson makes the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Gibson is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the season in this outing.

Gibson is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 23rd in MLB play with 123 total home runs.

St. Louis’ .387 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

St. Louis ranks 23rd in runs scored with 494 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals are 18th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.273).

