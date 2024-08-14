Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 9:30 am Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Aug. 6

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, student is not responding.

Hemlock Dr., strong smell of gas in the area.

Power Dr., Days Inn, 63 year old female has fallen, possible head injury.

Crown Dr., Crown, Cork & Seal, caller reporting smell of gas in area.

Aug. 7

Woodland Rd., 71 year old male is confused.

Nash Rd., structure fire, county requesting mutual aid.

Power Dr., Days Inn, female has altered mental status.

Draper St., 2 year old female ran into the couch and broke her nose.

Aug. 9

Hwy. 6E, Dodge’s Store, 53 year old female hit her head on the door, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 51 & West Mill Road near Sardis, county requesting help with grass fire, 6 departments

have been toned and 1 person has responded.

Sardis Lake Dr., county requesting help with grass fire.

Eureka St., Dunlap & Kyle, fire in woods near structures.

Trantham Road, 55 year old male with high fever, Lifeguard has been toned.

Aug.10

Trantham Road, male subject having a seizure.

Hwy. 6E, near Parker Hannifin, two vehicle accident, roadway is not blocked, Lifeguard and

BPD also en route.

Claude St., 63 year old female with spine and abdominal pain, Lifeguard has been toned, will be

coming from north of Como.

Aug. 11

Woodland Rd., Diversicare, fire alarm system is activated, keyholder advises the dining room is

flooding.

Callie Norwood Road, residential fire, county requesting mutual aid, 3 departments have been

toned and 1 volunteer has responded, other structures are in danger.

Aug. 12

Maple Lane, male subject having possible stroke.

Eureka St., 56 female with severe stomach pain, EMS en route.

Tubbs Rd., subject has kidney issues.