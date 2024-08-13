Infant’s death being investigated by Sheriff’s Office Published 7:32 pm Tuesday, August 13, 2024

The untimely death of a Panola County infant is under investigation by county and state authorities.

Coroner Christopher Gulledge confirmed that the body of a 1-month old child, who died at his home on Sunday, Aug. 1, has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and forensic study.

Sheriff’s investigators said the infant’s body was sent to Jackson out of an “abundance of caution” when questions about the death were not suitably answered.

Child Protection Services will also be involved in any further investigation. If criminal charges are filed in the case it will be at the county level.