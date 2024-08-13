How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Published 6:08 am Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Hunter Greene, who is expected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 122 home runs.
- Fueled by 314 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 493 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.15) in the majors this season.
- St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Erick Fedde (8-5) for his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- In 23 starts this season, he’s earned 10 quality starts.
- Fedde has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2024
|Rays
|W 5-2
|Home
|Erick Fedde
|Taj Bradley
|8/8/2024
|Rays
|L 6-4
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Shane Baz
|8/9/2024
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2024
|Royals
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|Michael Wacha
|8/12/2024
|Reds
|L 6-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Andrew Abbott
|8/13/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Hunter Greene
|8/14/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Carson Spiers
|8/16/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/17/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/18/2024
|Dodgers
|–
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Gavin Stone
|8/20/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Home
|–
|–
