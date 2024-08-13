How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13 Published 6:08 am Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Hunter Greene, who is expected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 122 home runs.

Fueled by 314 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 493 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.15) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Erick Fedde (8-5) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 23 starts this season, he’s earned 10 quality starts.

Fedde has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2024 Rays W 5-2 Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley 8/8/2024 Rays L 6-4 Home Kyle Gibson Shane Baz 8/9/2024 Royals W 8-5 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2024 Royals L 8-3 Away Andre Pallante Michael Wacha 8/12/2024 Reds L 6-1 Away Sonny Gray Andrew Abbott 8/13/2024 Reds – Away Erick Fedde Hunter Greene 8/14/2024 Reds – Away Kyle Gibson Carson Spiers 8/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Miles Mikolas Tyler Glasnow 8/17/2024 Dodgers – Home Andre Pallante Clayton Kershaw 8/18/2024 Dodgers – Home Sonny Gray Gavin Stone 8/20/2024 Brewers – Home – –

