Green Wave has first game of ‘24 football – SP & NP start in 2 weeks Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, August 13, 2024

A long-standing rivalry game will kick off the 2024 high school football season for Panola County teams this Friday (Aug. 16).

North Delta School will square off in the season opener for MAIS (MidSouth Association of Independent Schools) when the Green Wave travels to Senatobia to take on the Magnolia Heights Chief in a 7 pm kickoff.

South Panola will open its season in two weeks when the Tigers travel to Senatobia on Friday, Aug. 30, to play Germantown (TN) High School on the campus of Northwest Community College.

North Panola will also start its season on Aug. 30 when the Cougars host the rival Madison Palmer Dragons

Under the direction of second-year head coach Will Morgan, North Delta will look to improve on last year’s 6-6 record which saw the Green Wave advance to the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Leading North Delta on offense will be senior running back Gage Bryant along with senior offensive lineman Herron Williams and junior Zach Sanders.

Bryant rushed for a team-high 805 yards and 12 touchdowns in only seven games. Sophomore Gabe Carlilse will look to be in the mix on offense.

Senior Caden Land (46 tackles, two fumbles recoveries in ‘23) and junior Kasen Bates (45 tackles, four fumble recoveries) anchor the North Delta defense along with juniors Jamison Gentry and Hunter Carpenter as well as sophomore Mason Fly and Bryant.

Magnolia Heights is coming off a 6-5 record last year under third year head coach Russ Whiteside.

Friday’s matchup marks the 49th meeting between the two schools with Magnolia Heights leading the series.

North Delta was victorious (38-28) in the last meeting in 2020, but has not won in Senatobia since 2011 when the Wave recorded a 52-32 victory.