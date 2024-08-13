Cardinals vs. Reds: Betting Preview for August 13 Published 4:24 am Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Elly De La Cruz will lead the way for the Cincinnati Reds (58-61) on Tuesday, August 13, when they square off against Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (60-59) at Great American Ball Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds, at -140, are favored in this matchup, while the Cardinals are underdogs at +115. This game’s over/under is 9. You can get -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Reds -140

Reds -140 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +115

Cardinals +115 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Erick Fedde (8-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has 10 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Fedde has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 122 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 493 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

St. Louis averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.275 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

