‘Baby J’ back on South Panola sideline Published 7:38 pm Tuesday, August 13, 2024

John Jerry returns as Tigers’ D-line coach

By Myra Bean

John “Baby J” Jerry has solidified himself as a legend in the halls of South Panola. When the Tigers kickoff their 2024 season, he will on the sidelines, just like old times.

He has returned as the defensive line coach while also driving his own 18-wheeler. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2010 in the third round as the 73rd overall pick. He spent some years with the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals before retiring in 2019.

Though at Ole Miss and in the NFL, he played on the offensive line, he started on defense at South Panola and now coaches the defensive line. He remembered something legendary coach Willis Wright said when they all thought Wright was an offensive coach.

“He said, ‘you gotta know how to stop it to beat it.’ That’s so true,” Jerry said.

Jerry said he got to retire on his own terms which many players do not get to do. He said he misses the camaraderie the most, just being in the locker room with the guys. “Other than that, putting in the work and all that, that’s different, takes a toll on you at some point. I was actually blessed. I never sustained any major injuries,” he said.

Before being drafted, Jerry joined older brother Peria at Ole Miss in 2006 after a year at the Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia. Both Jerrys joined 23 other Batesville natives named to the All-time Rebel Football Letterman list in January 2023, dating back from 1927.

Jerry was appreciative of his year at Hargrave.

“It’s been a long road, but I can honestly say the most important year of my life was going to that military academy,” Jerry said. “That pretty much molded me into who I am today, a lot of discipline. Got to do things the right way on a daily basis. I was able to take a lot of those lessons I learned from that place and put it to my everyday life.

“I had to walk a mile to practice and it was all uphill,” Jerry continued. “The practice field was on an old airplane strip. You couldn’t even see down to the other end of it. Being able to go through that type of experience with guys coming to prep school from all across the country, meeting people from everywhere, it opens up your eyes for bigger things. Shows you there is more than a little country town in Mississippi.”

Jerry is back full circle after having conversations with superintendent Dr. Del Phillips who was the principal when he was in high school. He said about the time head coach Brooks Oakley called him, he had pretty much committed with Phillips.

Oakley said Jerry is such a big presence. “He is such a big guy in general. His picture is up on the wall. The kids know he played here when they were the best of the best. He went on to play at Ole Miss and then NFL. It’s kind of instant respect from our kids. They know who he is. And what he says, they know that he has been in this position,” Oakley continued.

As for what the team is looking like, Jerry said they will not look like the team of old but they have the opportunity to create their own legacy like he and his teammates created their own opportunity. “These kids are working their tails off, showing up, getting action in, shows that it means something to them,” Jerry said.

He said he is working with the team on mindset. “That is probably the thing we have to work on the most, just having that mindset and learning how to finish. That’s everything we do everything in life also- finishing and doing things the right way,” Jerry said.

The team has a lot of inexperienced players and the first game with Germantown will be a challenge, according to Jerry. They have to learn to play together, according to Jerry. “Once these guys learn how to play together and learn that everybody has one job, just do your job, you don’t have to be a hero, try to make a play, just do your job, we will be alright,” he said.

The coaching staff is working hard with the offensive and defensive lines because Jerry said it all starts up front. “The lines will take this football team as far as we are going to go,” he said.

Some pretty good guys Jerry leans on a lot include the two seniors Cameren Griffin and Terrance “Tigger” Ayers. He also mentioned Willingham at defensive end.

“Those two guys go about doing everything the right way. Kind of reminds me of myself a little bit as far as work ethic and things like that. We are going to go as far as those guys take us. We do have a lot of inexperienced guys. The way they practice day in and day out, I’m very confident. We have a lot of work to do and a short time to get there. But we will be alright,” he said.

Jerry and his wife, Christina, have a boy, 9 and girl, 4. His mother is Nita Jerry and he has four brothers and one sister in addition to Peria.