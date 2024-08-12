Silver Alert issued for Panola County woman Published 11:56 am Monday, August 12, 2024

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on

behalf of the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

Claire Bottoni Moore of Batesville was last seen on Sunday, August 11, at about 5:17 p.m. in the 100

block of Red Bird Cove in Panola County, driving north towards Cordova, TN. She was last seen wearing

eyeglasses, green shorts, a green t-shirt, and gray and white tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in a 2011 black Jeep Cherokee bearing Mississippi tag U812N.

Family members say Claire Bottoni Moore suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 563-6230 or the Batesville Police Dept. at 563-5653.