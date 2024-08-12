Ruth Neely Jernigan, 89, of Hernando, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at her home.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery.

Ruth was born August 15, 1934, in Jackson, TN to the late Eldon T. Neely and Evelyn Cummings Neely. She retired as the registrar of Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA. Ruth was a member of Hebron Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Eldon Dart and her husbands, Thomas Dart, Jerry Jernigan, and most recently, Hugh Foster.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include two step-sons, Paul Foster, of Hernando, and Kenneth Foster, of Plattsmouth, NE, her sister, Eleanor, several grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her nephew, Jason Barnett.