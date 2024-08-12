Mary Jacquelyn Davis, 80 Published 7:08 pm Monday, August 12, 2024

Mary Jacquelyn “Jackie” Davis passed away on Aug. 6, 2024, in Oxford at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1943, in Batesville to the late Thomas Jack Klyce and Mary Lillian Jones Putnam.

Jackie was known for her kind soul and dedicated her working years to Batesville American Manufacturing Company where she was the payroll clerk. She was a loyal member of Calvary Baptist Church where she found solace and community, faithfully serving in the nursery for over thirty years.

Outside of work and church, Jackie had a variety of hobbies and interests that brought her joy. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, engaging in word searches, and scrap booking for her family. Above all else, she adored her grandchildren and found immense happiness in spending time with them.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Aug.10, at Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville. Interment was held at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope.

Jackie Davis is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, John Francis Davis of Pope; daughters, Deanna Davis DeVazier and Pam Davis Cook both of Batesville; son, Dwayne Davis of Pope; sisters, Barbara Ann Powell of Batesville, Sherry Magee of Courtland, Sue Putnam of Memphis; brothers Paul Putnam of Inverness, David Putnam of Ewa Beach, HI, Dr. Michael Putnam of Oxford; grandchildren Kyle DeVazier, Kelsey DeVazier Perry, Cole DeVazier, Tylan Boyette, Bryer Cook, Ryan Davis, Cade Davis; as well as two great-grandchildren.

In the hearts of those who knew her best, Jackie’s memory will forever live on as a beacon of love and light. She touched the lives of many with her kindness and generosity. May she rest in peace knowing she was deeply cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Mission Fund, 305 Keating Rd., Batesville, MS 38606.