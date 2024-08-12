Jeanette Luttrell, 71, of Batesville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 at her home.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior.

Jeanette was born May 1, 1953 in Florence, AL, to the late Burlon Jones and Artie Fox Jones. In her spare time she enjoyed reading as well as crafting.

In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Luttrell and her sister, Jan Luttrell.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Robin Luttrell, of Batesville, and Amy O’Guin, of Madison, AL; one sister, Regina Delashmit; and four grandchildren, Dakota King, Riley O’Guin, Ryan O’Guin, and Adalyn O’Guin.