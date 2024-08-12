How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12 Published 6:07 am Monday, August 12, 2024

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in the first of a three-game series, on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Monday, August 12, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 21st in baseball with 122 total home runs.

St. Louis is 19th in baseball with a .390 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

St. Louis is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (492 total).

The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Cardinals’ 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

St. Louis’ pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Gray is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Gray will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He’s averaging six frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2024 Rays W 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs 8/7/2024 Rays W 5-2 Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley 8/8/2024 Rays L 6-4 Home Kyle Gibson Shane Baz 8/9/2024 Royals W 8-5 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2024 Royals L 8-3 Away Andre Pallante Michael Wacha 8/12/2024 Reds – Away Sonny Gray Andrew Abbott 8/13/2024 Reds – Away Erick Fedde Hunter Greene 8/14/2024 Reds – Away Kyle Gibson Carson Spiers 8/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Miles Mikolas Tyler Glasnow 8/17/2024 Dodgers – Home – – 8/18/2024 Dodgers – Home – –

