Doug Paige, 65 Published 6:59 pm Monday, August 12, 2024

Doug Paige, 65, passed away Friday August 9, 2024, at Highland Hills Medical Center in Senatobia.

A visitation for friends and family to pay their respects to Doug will be held at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the interment to follow at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw.

Doug was born on February 19, 1959 to the late Al Junior Paige and Jane Ellen O’Conner Paige in Marks. He lived a fulfilling life filled with love for his work and his family. Doug’s career as a gravel truck driver for MDOT showed his strong work ethic, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him. Outside of work and family, Doug found great joy in being outdoors, whether he was hunting or fishing.

His industrious nature was balanced by his deep love for his family. He cherished moments spent with loved ones and was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

The family Doug leaves behind includes his daughters, Melissa Armendariz of Midland, Texas, and her children, Logan and Jordan; and daughter Heather Villa of Midland, Texas, and her children Yadaly, Brianna, Andruw, Annaly; his four siblings, Donald Paige of Water Valley, Dianne Paige Bell of Sardis, Annette Tillman of Sardis, and Dale Paige of Batesville.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia Wood, Laverne Red, Bill Red, Jimmy, and his twin sisters, Baby Girl Jane and Baby Girl Kathy.