Cardinals vs. Reds: Betting Preview for August 12 Published 4:24 am Monday, August 12, 2024

On Monday, August 12, Alec Burleson’s St. Louis Cardinals (60-58) visit Elly De La Cruz’s Cincinnati Reds (57-61) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

At -135, the Cardinals are listed as the moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Reds (+110). This game’s over/under has been listed at 9. You can get -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Monday, August 12, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -135

Cardinals -135 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +110

Reds +110 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (11-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Gray is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gray is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 21st in MLB action with 122 total home runs.

St. Louis’ .390 slugging percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 22nd in runs scored with 492 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals are 18th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals’ 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

The Cardinals average MLB’s 17th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

