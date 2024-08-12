Baby Joy Rutherford Welch, 93 Published 6:57 pm Monday, August 12, 2024

In loving memory of Baby Joy Rutherford Welch, a cherished soul who graced this earth with her presence for 93 beautiful years. Baby Joy, a retired seamstress from Fruit of the Loom, departed from us on August 11 2024, at her home in Abbeville, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be etched in the hearts those who knew her.

Born on October 9, 1930, Baby Joy was a beacon of light to all who crossed her path. She was a dedicated member of Central Academy Church of Christ, where her unwavering faith and commitment to serving the Lord shone brightly. A devoted mother, she poured her love and care into her children, always putting their well-being above all else.

Throughout her life, Baby Joy Welch found joy in simple pleasures. She enjoyed reading, painting, sewing, and watching shows like American Pickers. Her passion for finding hidden treasures led her to frequent yard sales and Little John’s every Saturday, in search of that perfect bargain. Baby Joy delighted in driving, finding solace and freedom behind the wheel as she explored wherever her heart desired.

One of Baby Joy’s endearing habits was her love for cutting out Bible scriptures and adorning her home with them, creating a sanctuary filled with faith and love. She also had a fondness for sending hand-written cards and letters to her friends, always finding comfort and connection in sharing her thoughts through heartfelt words.

However, Baby Joy’s greatest tradition was the Christmas auction she initiated, where she purchased small items to auction off and used the proceeds to buy gifts for the following year or assist family members in need. This act of generosity and kindness exemplified her selfless and caring nature, touching the lives of many and embodying the true spirit of giving.

Family was at the center of Baby Joy’s world. In her loving memory, she leaves behind a treasured legacy: her children, Shelia Estes (Eddie) of Pontotoc; Mike Welch of Pontotoc; Robert Welch of Pontotoc; daughter-in-law, Betty Ann Chrestman; grandchildren, Tresah Harden, Kellie Potts, Scott Ingram, Lonnie Chrestman, Jo Griffiths, Ricky Chrestman, Michael “Tookie” Estes; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In the embrace of eternity, Baby Joy is reunited with her beloved parents, Alma Rutherford and Mertice Brooks Rutherford; her husband, Billy Welch; and her children, Jason Chrestman, Lonnie Chrestman, Jr., Larry Chrestman, Leo Chrestman, Bill Chrestman, and Lemmie Chrestman. Their spirits now dance together in the everlasting light of love and peace.

A visitation and funeral service to honor Baby Joy’s life will be held on Friday, August 16, at Central Academy Church of Christ in Batesville. The visitation will begin at 2 p.m. and the funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville, where her soul will find eternal rest with her Lord.

As we bid farewell to Baby Joy Rutherford Welch, may her memory be a beacon of hope and love, guiding us in the wisdom of her gentle spirit. She will be dearly missed, but her light will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her grace and kindness.