West Virginia 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 7:46 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The West Virginia Mountaineers’ college football schedule for 2024 includes a standout matchup versus Penn State on August 31 — see below for more.

2024 West Virginia Game and TV Schedule

West Virginia 2024 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents’ combined win total last year (72), the Mountaineers have the 55th-ranked schedule in college football.

Based on its opponents’ projected win total this year (86), West Virginia has the fifth-toughest schedule in college football.

The Mountaineers will face the 35th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on their Big 12 opponents’ combined win total last season (59).

West Virginia has eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes three teams that had nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last season.

The Mountaineers will play eight teams in 2024 who played in a bowl game in 2023.

West Virginia Stat Insights (2023)

The Mountaineers ranked 27th in total offense (434.6 yards per game) and 68th in total defense (380.8 yards allowed per game) last season.

West Virginia compiled 31.5 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 39th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 64th, surrendering 26.2 points per game.

On offense, the Mountaineers ranked 91st in FBS with 205.7 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 86th in passing yards allowed per contest (237.4).

West Virginia ranked 49th in run defense last season (143.4 rushing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in FBS with 228.9 rushing yards per game.

West Virginia owned the 50th-ranked turnover margin in college football last season at +2, forcing 16 turnovers (86th in FBS) while turning it over 14 times (27th in FBS).

