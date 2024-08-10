Tennessee Titans 2024 Tickets and Schedule Information Published 4:55 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Tennessee Titans’ 2024 NFL schedule is highlighted by their season opener on September 8, versus the Chicago Bears. See below for the full list of games, plus info on how to buy tickets.

Titans 2024 Schedule, Ticket Info

Titans Team Stats (2023)

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking fifth-worst with 289 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 17th in the NFL (335.1 yards allowed per game).

The Titans ranked 27th in scoring offense (17.9 points per game) and 16th in scoring defense (21.6 points allowed per game) last year.

Tennessee was a bottom-five pass offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 180.4 passing yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 18th in the NFL (227.4 passing yards allowed per game).

The Titans ranked 17th in run offense (108.6 rushing yards per game) and 13th in run defense (107.7 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

Tennessee forced 14 total turnovers (31st in NFL) last season and turned it over 20 times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -6, 23rd-ranked in the NFL.

Titans’ Key Players (2023)

Will Levis threw for 1,808 yards last season (200.9 per game) while completing 58.4% of his passes (149-for-255), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tony Pollard ran for 1,005 yards on 252 carries (59.1 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 55 passes for 311 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins grabbed 75 passes for 1,057 yards last season with seven touchdowns. He was targeted 137 times, and averaged 62.2 receiving yards.

