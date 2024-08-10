TCU 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 7:46 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The TCU Horned Frogs will face Stanford in their 2024 season opener, on August 30. For the full TCU schedule, see below.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 TCU Game and TV Schedule

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

TCU 2024 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents’ combined win total last year (69), the Horned Frogs have the 73rd-ranked schedule in college football.

According to our predictions, TCU has the 15th-ranked schedule in college football.

TCU is facing the 58th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).

In terms of difficulty, based on their Big 12 opponents’ combined win total last season, the Horned Frogs will be playing the 50th-ranked conference schedule this year.

TCU has seven games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2023. That schedule includes three teams that put up nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last season.

The Horned Frogs have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

TCU Stat Insights (2023)

The Horned Frogs sported the 103rd-ranked defense last season (408.3 yards allowed per game), and they were more effective offensively, ranking 11th-best with 466.7 yards per game.

On offense, TCU ranked 41st in FBS with 31.3 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 79th in points allowed (408.3 points allowed per contest).

While the Horned Frogs ranked 21st-worst in FBS in passing defense with 253.7 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as they ranked seventh-best in FBS (312.2 passing yards per game).

TCU totaled 154.5 rushing yards per game on offense (71st in FBS) last season, and it ranked 75th on defense with 154.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Horned Frogs owned the 72nd-ranked defense last year in terms of third-down efficiency (39.4% third-down conversion rate allowed), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-best with a 46.3% third-down conversion rate.

With 12 forced turnovers (117th in FBS) against 19 turnovers committed (77th in FBS), TCU’s -7 turnover margin was the 16th-worst in college football last season.

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.