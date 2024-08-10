Old Dominion 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 7:46 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Old Dominion Monarchs’ college football schedule for 2024 includes playing James Madison on November 16. Keep scrolling to check out the full slate.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 Old Dominion Game and TV Schedule

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Old Dominion 2024 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents’ combined win total last year (77), the Monarchs have the 36th-ranked schedule in college football.

Using its opponents’ projected win total this year, Old Dominion will be facing the 37th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

The Monarchs will have the 43rd-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on their Sun Belt opponents’ combined win total last year (57).

Old Dominion’s schedule has 10 games against teams with winning records in 2023 (one against a team with nine or more victories and one against a squad that notched three or fewer wins).

The Monarchs will have 10 games against teams who played in a bowl in 2023 bowl.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

Old Dominion Stat Insights (2023)

The Monarchs ranked 95th in total offense (348.3 yards per game) and 84th in total defense (392.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

Old Dominion had the 88th-ranked scoring offense last season (23.8 points per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 61st-worst with 27.2 points allowed per game.

The Monarchs owned the 101st-ranked passing offense last year (194.8 passing yards per game), and they were less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst with 250.5 passing yards allowed per game.

Old Dominion compiled 153.5 rushing yards per game on offense (73rd in FBS) last season, and it ranked 46th on the other side of the ball with 141.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 21 forced turnovers (32nd in FBS) against 18 turnovers committed (64th in FBS), Old Dominion (+3) had the 42nd-ranked turnover margin in college football last season.

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.