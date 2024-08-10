Oklahoma 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 7:46 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

A game versus Alabama on November 23 is what jumps out when glancing at the Oklahoma Sooners’ college football schedule in 2024. See below to find dates and times for every game.

2024 Oklahoma Game and TV Schedule

Oklahoma 2024 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents’ combined win total last season (88), the Sooners have the sixth-toughest schedule in college football.

Taking into account its opponents’ projected win total this year (76), Oklahoma has the 24th-toughest schedule in college football.

According to their SEC opponents’ combined win total last season (70), the Sooners have the sixth-hardest conference schedule in college football.

In 2024, Oklahoma’s schedule will include eight games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including six games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with less than four wins in 2023.

The Sooners will have eight teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2023.

Oklahoma Stat Insights (2023)

On offense, the Sooners were a top-25 unit last season, ranking third-best in FBS by totaling 507 yards per game. They ranked 79th on defense (389.7 yards allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, Oklahoma was a top-25 unit last season, ranking fourth-best in FBS by totaling 41.7 points per game. It ranked 48th on defense (23.5 points allowed per game).

The Sooners struggled defensively against the pass last season, ranking 23rd-worst in FBS (250.8 passing yards allowed per game) this season. However, they ranked sixth-best offensively, putting up 324.8 passing yards per game.

Offensively, Oklahoma ranked 35th in FBS last season with 182.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 44th in rushing yards allowed per contest (138.9).

The Sooners clicked on all fronts on third down last year, as they ranked seventh-best in third-down percentage (48.9%) and 14th-best in third-down defense (31% third-down conversion rate allowed).

Oklahoma had the 25th-best turnover margin in college football last season at +6, forcing 26 turnovers (seventh in FBS) while turning it over 20 times (88th in FBS).

