Minnesota 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

One of the top matchups on the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ college football schedule in 2024 is on September 28, versus Michigan. The full slate can be found below.

2024 Minnesota Game and TV Schedule

Minnesota 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Golden Gophers are playing the 18th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents’ combined win total last year).

Minnesota is playing the 19th-hardest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).

The Golden Gophers are facing the third-toughest conference schedule this season (based on their Big Ten opponents’ combined win total last year).

Minnesota’s schedule features nine games against teams with winning records in 2023 (three against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that collected less than four wins).

The Golden Gophers have nine games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Minnesota Stat Insights (2023)

While the Golden Gophers ranked 56th in total defense with 368.4 yards allowed per game last season, they were a little less successful on offense, ranking ninth-worst (300.9 yards per game).

Minnesota ranked 24th-worst in scoring offense last season (20.9 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 69th with 26.7 points allowed per contest.

The Golden Gophers were a bottom-25 pass offense last year, ranking eighth-worst with 143.4 passing yards per game. On defense, they ranked 59th in FBS (219.3 passing yards allowed per game).

Minnesota put up 157.5 rushing yards per game on offense (67th in FBS) last season, and it ranked 62nd defensively with 149.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

In addition to a 46% third-down conversion rate allowed on defense last season, which ranked 10th-worst in FBS, the Golden Gophers put up a 106th-ranked third-down conversion rate (35.2%) on offense.

With 19 forced turnovers (46th in FBS) against 17 turnovers committed (51st in FBS) last season, Minnesota’s +2 turnover margin ranked 50th in college football.

