Michigan 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results

The Michigan Wolverines face Oregon on November 2, a highlight of their 2024 college football schedule. For the full slate, keep scrolling.

2024 Michigan Game and TV Schedule

Michigan 2024 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents’ combined win total last season (90), the Wolverines have the fifth-toughest schedule in college football.

Michigan will face the 53rd-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ projected win total this year (67).

The Wolverines are playing the 17th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on their Big Ten opponents’ combined win total last year).

Michigan has eight games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2023, including four teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.

The Wolverines will have nine teams who made a 2023 bowl game on their schedule in 2024.

Michigan Stat Insights (2023)

The Wolverines sported the 69th-ranked offense last season (382.7 yards per game), and they were even better defensively, ranking best with only 247 yards allowed per game.

Michigan fired on all cylinders last season, as it ranked 14th-best in scoring offense (35.9 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.4 points allowed per game).

The Wolverines sported the 82nd-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (213.7 passing yards per game), and they were more effective defensively, ranking second-best with only 157 passing yards allowed per game.

Michigan sported the 54th-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (169.1 per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 90 rushing yards allowed per game.

Defensively, the Wolverines were a top-25 unit in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking seventh-best by surrendering a 29.1% third-down conversion rate. They ranked 40th on offense (42.8% third-down percentage).

Michigan had the best turnover margin in college football last season at +19, forcing 27 turnovers (third in FBS) while turning it over eight times (third in FBS).

