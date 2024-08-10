Kansas State 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 7:46 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Kansas State Wildcats face Arizona on September 13, a highlight of their 2024 college football schedule. For the full slate, keep scrolling.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 Kansas State Game and TV Schedule

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Kansas State 2024 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents’ combined win total last year, the Wildcats will be playing the 60th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Kansas State is playing the 41st-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).

The Wildcats are facing the 31st-ranked conference schedule this season (based on their Big 12 opponents’ combined win total last year).

Kansas State will play six teams this season that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes three teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.

The Wildcats will see six teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2023.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

Kansas State Stat Insights (2023)

The Wildcats had the 59th-ranked defense last season (372.5 yards allowed per game), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best with 445.2 yards per game.

Kansas State sported the 27th-ranked defense last year (21 points allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking 10th-best with 37.1 points per game.

The Wildcats compiled 241.2 passing yards per game on offense last season (54th in FBS), and they ranked 67th defensively with 225.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Kansas State sported the 56th-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (147.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was more effective offensively, ranking 12th-best with 204.1 rushing yards per game.

The Wildcats clicked on all fronts on third down last year, as they ranked 11th-best in third-down conversion rate (47.9%) and 11th-best in third-down defense (30.2% third-down percentage allowed).

With 23 forced turnovers (20th in FBS) against 12 turnovers committed (14th in FBS), Kansas State’s +11 turnover margin was the fourth-best in college football last season.

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.