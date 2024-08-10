How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10 Published 6:07 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino will take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Brendan Donovan on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final of a two-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Saturday, August 10, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 121 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with 489 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

St. Louis strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals’ Andre Pallante (4-6) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Pallante has started 11 games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 20 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2024 Mets L 6-0 Home Andre Pallante Sean Manaea 8/6/2024 Rays W 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs 8/7/2024 Rays W 5-2 Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley 8/8/2024 Rays L 6-4 Home Kyle Gibson Shane Baz 8/9/2024 Royals W 8-5 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2024 Royals – Away Andre Pallante Michael Wacha 8/12/2024 Reds – Away Sonny Gray Andrew Abbott 8/13/2024 Reds – Away Erick Fedde Hunter Greene 8/14/2024 Reds – Away Kyle Gibson Carson Spiers 8/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Miles Mikolas Tyler Glasnow 8/17/2024 Dodgers – Home – –

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.