How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, August 10: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:33 am Saturday, August 10, 2024
Today’s MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Searching for how to watch MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 10
Texas Rangers (54-61) at New York Yankees (68-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (8-5, 3.62 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (48-69) at Toronto Blue Jays (54-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-4, 3.86 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 4.64 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (55-62) at San Francisco Giants (60-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (9-8, 3.42 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: TBA
Houston Astros (60-55) at Boston Red Sox (61-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski (2-1, 3.44 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (4-10, 5.33 ERA)
San Diego Padres (65-52) at Miami Marlins (43-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (2-6, 5.68 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (7-9, 3.79 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (51-65) at Washington Nationals (53-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.88 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (4-10, 5.18 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (67-49) at Minnesota Twins (65-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2, 3.87 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (1-4, 4.91 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (56-60) at Milwaukee Brewers (66-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-5, 3.02 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (6-5, 3.43 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (60-57) at Kansas City Royals (64-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (8-6, 3.55 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (4-6, 4.43 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (69-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (58-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (12-4, 2.63 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (58-60) at Chicago White Sox (28-90)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-11, 5.53 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (3-5, 3.33 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (69-47) at Arizona Diamondbacks (64-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (9-5, 3.75 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-5, 3.54 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (60-55) at Colorado Rockies (43-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Dakota Hudson (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (7-6, 3.4 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (56-59) at Los Angeles Dodgers (67-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: River Ryan (1-0, 1.72 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.99 ERA)
New York Mets (61-55) at Seattle Mariners (61-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (6-8, 3.05 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (8-4, 3.3 ERA)
